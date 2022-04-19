ARTICLE

With President Biden's policy plans largely stalled in Congress, we're seeing the administration's priorities materialize in the regulatory world. Our Government Relations team dissects one of most controversial rules proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission: the new regulations surrounding reporting of climate impacts by public companies. The discussion covers how we reached this point, how this new rule will affect companies, what SEC enforcement of this regulation might look like and potential challenges to implementation moving forward.

Note: The comment period for this regulation was announced after this podcast was recorded. That period will close on May 20.

