In an April 5, 2022 letter, 25 trade associations jointly criticized recent US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rulemakings and requested that the SEC provide longer, more appropriate comment periods (and more meaningful opportunity for comment-making) for its "ambitious" regulatory agenda.

Noting over 50 substantive areas of current SEC rulemaking efforts and that many affected or otherwise interested parties are regulated by other regulatory agencies (with their own related rulemaking and other regulatory activities), the associations explained that the SEC's current approach deviates from case law, applicable federal standards (including the Administrative Procedure Act (APA)) and related guidance of appropriate rulemaking procedure and that it "significantly" diverges from recent SEC process under several previous chairs.

The letter also offered a truncated list of current or recent rulemaking proposals or requests for information (RFIs) and noted that for these "commenters will have to review and analyze roughly 3,570 pages and respond to roughly 2,260 individually identified questions and several broad catch-all requests for comment."

The associations requested that the SEC consider what is an appropriate comment period for each rulemaking relative to its complexity and the SEC's overall regulatory agenda and to not "reflexively" assign 30- or 60-day comment periods, noting that "needlessly short" comment periods risk harm to the SEC's "tripartite mission"—namely, "to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation."

See the complete In Brief.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.