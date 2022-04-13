self

Jane Norberg, partner in the firm's Securities & Enforcement practice and former Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower, offers new considerations for the "Social" aspects of ESG. How a company interacts with its workforce is vital to a company's long term sustainability. A robust internal whistleblower reporting system can be integral to a company's social values and ensuring a valued, satisfied workforce.

