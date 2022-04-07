Sidley is pleased to share the March 2022 issue of Sidley Perspectives on M&A and Corporate Governance, a quarterly newsletter designed to keep you current on what we consider to be the most important legal developments involving M&A and corporate governance matters.
ANALYSIS
- Ten Questions to Ask Before Joining a Public Company Board of Directors
- Remedying Deals With Antitrust Issues Has Gotten Harder
- Privacy and Cybersecurity Risks in Transactions – Impacts From Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Addressing Security Incidents and Other Diligence Considerations
JUDICIAL DEVELOPMENTS
- Corwin Cleanse Clarified: Key Lessons for Interested Directors
- New School SPAC Subject to Old School Rules: Delaware Court of Chancery Rejects SPAC Sponsor's Motion to Dismiss
- Extraordinary Times May Still Call for Ordinary Measures: Delaware Supreme Court Affirms Buyer's Termination of $5.8 Billion Transaction
- Court to Activists (Again): Follow the Rules or Suffer the Consequences
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DEVELOPMENTS
- Institutional Investors Continue to Increase Their Expectations Regarding Board Diversity
SEC DEVELOPMENTS
- SEC Proposes Far-Reaching Rules for "Enhancement and Standardization" of Climate-Related Disclosures
- SEC Proposes New Cybersecurity Risk Management and Governance Rules for Public Companies
