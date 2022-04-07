Sidley is pleased to share the March 2022 issue of Sidley Perspectives on M&A and Corporate Governance, a quarterly newsletter designed to keep you current on what we consider to be the most important legal developments involving M&A and corporate governance matters.

ANALYSIS

Ten Questions to Ask Before Joining a Public Company Board of Directors

Remedying Deals With Antitrust Issues Has Gotten Harder

Privacy and Cybersecurity Risks in Transactions – Impacts From Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Addressing Security Incidents and Other Diligence Considerations

JUDICIAL DEVELOPMENTS

Corwin Cleanse Clarified: Key Lessons for Interested Directors

New School SPAC Subject to Old School Rules: Delaware Court of Chancery Rejects SPAC Sponsor's Motion to Dismiss

Extraordinary Times May Still Call for Ordinary Measures: Delaware Supreme Court Affirms Buyer's Termination of $5.8 Billion Transaction

Court to Activists (Again): Follow the Rules or Suffer the Consequences

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DEVELOPMENTS

Institutional Investors Continue to Increase Their Expectations Regarding Board Diversity

SEC DEVELOPMENTS

SEC Proposes Far-Reaching Rules for "Enhancement and Standardization" of Climate-Related Disclosures

SEC Proposes New Cybersecurity Risk Management and Governance Rules for Public Companies

