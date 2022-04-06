Given all of the positive feedback we have received on our Form 10-K Form Check Table and our Proxy Statement Form Check Table, we decided to make our 2022 Form 10-Q Form Check Table publicly available. The Form 10-Q Form Check Table is updated for SEC rule changes that have occurred and other developments that have taken place during the past several years. It also includes various practice tips and links to SEC guidance. At the outset, it provides a summary of recent SEC rule changes and other items to consider for Form 10-Qs this year, including issues related to Russian Sanctions and the Russia Ukraine conflict.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.