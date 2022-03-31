United States:
Securities Law Issues For De-SPAC Companies
31 March 2022
Goodwin Procter LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
There are several unique securities law issues faced by
companies that go public through a SPAC. These issues result
primarily from such companies' status as former
"shell" companies making the application of the
securities laws quite different than those for companies that went
public through a traditional IPO. To assist de-SPAC companies with
navigating these issues, we have prepared a list of the "Top Ten Securities Law Issues
for De-SPAC Companies".
The "Top Ten List" covers issues such as the
following:
- Rule 144
- Form S-8
- Form S-1 and Updating Requirements
- Rule 10b5-1 Plans
- Form 8-K
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Trends In U.S. M&A And Private Equity
Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres LLC
In the United States, a rise in vaccination rates, falling unemployment and continued economic recovery have spurred a level of confidence not realized since before the onset of COVID-19.
California Bill Aims To End The Asymmetry Of Corporate Time
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
For the last eight years, Delaware corporations have been been able to escape the "asymmetry of time" through either ratifying past corporate acts or obtaining validation from the Delaware Court...