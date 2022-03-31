There are several unique securities law issues faced by companies that go public through a SPAC. These issues result primarily from such companies' status as former "shell" companies making the application of the securities laws quite different than those for companies that went public through a traditional IPO. To assist de-SPAC companies with navigating these issues, we have prepared a list of the "Top Ten Securities Law Issues for De-SPAC Companies".

The "Top Ten List" covers issues such as the following:

Rule 144

Form S-8

Form S-1 and Updating Requirements

Rule 10b5-1 Plans

Form 8-K

