After much anticipation, on March 21, 2022, the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") voted to propose rules that would require extensive reporting by public companies of climate change-related disclosure and related attestation, if adopted. In a departure from existing "principles-based" disclosure requirements rooted in materiality, the SEC proposed prescriptive rules intended to provide investors with consistent and comparable data, despite recent evidence that a significant majority of companies questioned by SEC Staff currently do not find climate change-related physical or transition risks to be material to their businesses.

Join Mayer Brown for a discussion of the proposal and its impact on public companies. Our Public Companies & Corporate Governance lawyers will cover:

An overview and background of the proposed new rules;

Proposed changes to Regulation S-X affecting financial statement disclosures;

Proposed changes to Regulation S-K affecting non-financial statement disclosures;

Proposed scope and phase-in periods; and

Practical considerations for public companies.

April 6, 2022 Webinar

Register here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.