United States:
How To Prepare For SEC's Climate-Related Disclosure Rule
30 March 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Alfredo Silva spoke to Compliance Week about
the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) proposed
climate-related disclosure rule, which will attempt to elevate
public companies' evaluation of climate risk from nice-to-have
to must-have.
"You can't just say you're looking to be net zero
without being able to prove it," Alfredo said.
"You've got to put your money where your mouth is and
disclose how you're doing it."
Read the full article.
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
