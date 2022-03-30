Alfredo Silva spoke to Compliance Week about the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) proposed climate-related disclosure rule, which will attempt to elevate public companies' evaluation of climate risk from nice-to-have to must-have.

"You can't just say you're looking to be net zero without being able to prove it," Alfredo said. "You've got to put your money where your mouth is and disclose how you're doing it."

