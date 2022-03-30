ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The SEC, today, proposed amendments that would remove the investment grade rating exemptions from Rules 101(c)(2) and 102(d)(2) of Regulation M. The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act called for the SEC to review its rules that used credit ratings as an assessment of credit-worthiness and to replace those references with other appropriate standards. The SEC has done so, with Regulation M being the last such rule to retain references to credit ratings.

Rule 101(c)(2) and Rule 102(d)(2) of Regulation M currently except nonconvertible debt securities, nonconvertible preferred securities, and asset-backed securities that are rated investment grade by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Rule 101 applies to distribution participants and their affiliated purchasers, and Rule 102 applies to issuers, selling security holders, and their affiliated purchasers. In place of the investment grade rating requirement, under Rule 101, the Commission is proposing to except (1) nonconvertible debt securities and nonconvertible preferred securities of issuers having a probability of default of less than 0.055%, as measured over certain period of time and as determined and documented using a “structural credit risk model,” as defined in the rule, and (2) asset-backed securities that are offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed on the Commission's Form SF-3. The Commission is proposing to eliminate from Rule 102 the existing exception for investment grade nonconvertible debt securities, nonconvertible preferred securities, and asset-backed securities.

The proposing release is available here. The comment period is open for 60 days following the publication of the proposing release on the SEC's website, which occurred on March 23, 2022.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.