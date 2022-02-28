The North American Securities Administrators Association ("NASAA") criticized FINRA's proposed amendment to FINRA Rule 3240 ("Borrowing From or Lending to Customers") on broker-dealers borrowing from or lending to customers.

The proposed amendment would restrict broker-dealer employees entering into borrowing or lending relationships with customers of the broker-dealers. NASAA argued that such credit practices should be banned outright or, if not banned, subject to substantial additional conditions.

