In a public statement, SEC Chair Gary Gensler marked the commencement of real-time reporting for securities-based-swap transactions.

Under Regulation SBSR , each registered security-based swap data repository (or "SBSDR") is required to begin publicly disseminating security-based swap data, including the key economic terms, price and notional value. Chair Gensler applauded this new requirement as strengthening market transparency. Mr. Gensler stated that "this development strengthens post-trade transparency and efficiency in the security-based swaps market, which historically has operated in the dark."

