This is a reminder that annual report filings are due in March 2022 for corporations formed or registered in Delaware and Massachusetts.

Delaware: The annual report can be filed here.

The DE Annual Report/Franchise Tax is due on or before Monday, March 1, 2022 for corporations. To file, the Delaware file number for the Company is required. It is available online through business search found here.

Massachusetts: The annual report can be filed here.

The MA Annual Report is due on or before Monday, March 15, 2022 for corporations that have a fiscal year end of December 31. To file online, the Massachusetts Customer ID and PIN issued to the Company is required. It is included in the reminder notice that Massachusetts mails to the address on record. It is also possible to initiate a request for that information by emailing the MA SOS office at corpcid@sec.state.ma.us.

