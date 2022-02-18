An SEC proposal to enhance share repurchase disclosure regulations was published in the Federal Register. Comments are due by April 1, 2022.

As previously covered, the final rule requires (i) issuers to provide additional, more comprehensive disclosures on a new Form SR regarding each day that an issuer or affiliated purchaser makes a share repurchase and (ii) more frequent disclosures of share repurchases.

The SEC stated that the proposal is intended to improve the "quality, relevance and timeliness of information related to issuer share repurchases," and is based on the results of a "comprehensive evaluation" of the SEC's share repurchase disclosure regulations.

