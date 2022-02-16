To assist companies with their securities compliance obligations, Goodwin's Public Company Advisory Practice has prepared an Earnings Release Compliance Checklist and Earnings Release Compliance Guide. Quarterly earnings releases are one of the most important disclosure documents that companies publish. The contents of these releases can significantly impact the price of a company's publicly-traded securities. As such, it is absolutely critical that a company get the messaging right for investors and wall street analysts while at the same time ensuring they adhere to the various legal requirements.

Some of the topics covered in the Checklist and Guide include the following:

How best to comply with SEC rules regarding non-GAAP financial measures and Regulation FD

Practice tips for taking advantage of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements

Disclosure issues to look out for in Item 2.02 Form 8-Ks for earnings releases

Dealing with key performance indicators

Drafting earnings release language in a way that is protective to the company

Lastly, today is the official launch of Goodwin's Public Company Advisory Blog. The Blog will provide sophisticated insights on capital markets and corporate governance matters. We will not cover every legal and regulatory development, but instead will drill down on discrete topics providing critical analysis on issues that are most relevant to public companies and capital markets participants.

