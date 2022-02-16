It's here! Goodwin's Public Company Advisory Practice has completed its 2021-2022 Form 10-K Form Check Table for December 31 fiscal year-end companies. We are very excited to provide this tool for use by public companies in preparing their Form 10-Ks. The 10-K Form Check Table is updated for SEC rule changes that have occurred during the past several years. It also includes various practice tips and links to SEC guidance. At the outset, it provides a summary of recent SEC rule changes that apply to 10-Ks this year, including:

Item 6 of 10-K (Selected Financial Data)

Item 7 of 10-K (MD&A)

Item 8 of 10-K (Supplementary Financial Information)

Item 9C of 10-K (Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections)

Item 15 of 10-K – Exhibit 104 (Cover Page Interactive Data File)

