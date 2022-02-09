The SEC published in the Federal Register proposed rule changes to reporting requirements for security-based swap ("SBS") transactions. Comments on the proposal are due by March 21, 2022.
As previously covered, the SEC proposed three new rules relating to SBSs: (i) an anti-fraud rule (a revised and re-proposed version of a 2010 proposed rule); (ii) a rule to require reporting of large positions in SBSs; and (iii) a rule prohibiting personnel of an SBS entity from taking any action to improperly interfere with the SBS entity's chief compliance officer in the performance of such person's duties.
Primary Sources
- SEC: Prohibition Against Fraud, Manipulation, or Deception in Connection With Security-Based Swaps; Prohibition Against Undue Influence Over Chief Compliance Officers; Position Reporting of Large Security-Based Swap Positions
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.