United States:
SEC Staff Issues New FAQ For SBSD CCO Reports
09 February 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The SEC Division of Trading and Markets issued new guidance for chief compliance officers
submitting annual reports on behalf of security-based swap
dealers.
The new FAQ addresses (1) the method and format for submitting
the report (through the EDGAR system); (2) when the reports are
due; and (3) how firms may request an extension of time to submit
reports.
Primary Sources
- SEC: Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Chief
Compliance Officer Annual Reports Submitted by Security-Based Swap
Dealers and Major Security-Based Swap
Participants
