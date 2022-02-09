ARTICLE

The SEC Division of Trading and Markets issued new guidance for chief compliance officers submitting annual reports on behalf of security-based swap dealers.

The new FAQ addresses (1) the method and format for submitting the report (through the EDGAR system); (2) when the reports are due; and (3) how firms may request an extension of time to submit reports.

