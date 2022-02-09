The SEC Division of Trading and Markets issued new guidance for chief compliance officers submitting annual reports on behalf of security-based swap dealers.

The new FAQ addresses (1) the method and format for submitting the report (through the EDGAR system); (2) when the reports are due; and (3) how firms may request an extension of time to submit reports.

Primary Sources

  1. SEC: Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Chief Compliance Officer Annual Reports Submitted by Security-Based Swap Dealers and Major Security-Based Swap Participants

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.