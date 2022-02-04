Starting in early February 2022, Lori H. Price will begin serving as the Acting Director of the Office of Credit Ratings ("OCR"), replacing Ahmed A. Abonamah.

Ms. Price joined OCR in 2020. The Office is tasked with overseeing nationally recognized statistical rating organizations. Before joining OCR, Ms. Price served in the SEC's Office of the General Counsel in a number of roles, including as Associate General Counsel.

