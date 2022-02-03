Don't forget that new SEC rules went into effect on January 31, 2022 to modernize filing fee disclosure and payment methods for securities transactions. These amendments include moving the fee table from the registration statement cover page to a separate exhibit. Click here to view the new rules.

