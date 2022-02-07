United States:
SEC Could Pull More 'Unicorns' Into Public Reporting Regime
07 February 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
David Lynn spoke to Law360 about how the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could compel more large
private companies to comply with public reporting requirements in
order to bolster transparency, potentially inviting resistance from
unicorns objecting to greater oversight.
According to David, if rules around unicorns (private startups
valued at $1 billion or more) become more stringent, then a
"pretty significant number of companies would have to rethink
their approach going forward."
"It changes the landscape of how they finance themselves
and how they would structure their ownership," David said.
