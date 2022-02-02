SEC Deputy Director of the Division of Examinations Kristin Snyder will leave the agency at the end of January. Since 2018, Ms. Snyder has been responsible for the development of examination priorities for the national and international examination programs covering investment advisers and broker-dealers.

The SEC named Joy Thompson as the new Acting Deputy Director, and Acting Associate Director of the Private Funds Unit. She formerly served as Acting Regional Director of the Philadelphia Regional Office and the Acting Deputy Director of the National Examination Program.

The SEC also named Natasha Vij Greiner as the Acting Co-National Associate Director of the Investment Adviser/Investment Company Examination Program. She previously served as Acting Chief Counsel of the Division of Trading and Markets.

