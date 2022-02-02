The SEC named LizAnn Eisen as the Deputy Director of the Disclosure Program in the Division of Corporation Finance. In this role, Ms. Eisen will lead the review of company filings, market trends, and emerging risks.

Prior to joining the SEC, Ms. Eisen was a professor at Cornell Tech/Cornell Law School. Previously, she focused on public and private corporate finance transactions as a corporate partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

