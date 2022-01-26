In a parting statement, Commissioner Elad L. Roisman praised the SEC staff and said it was a privilege to serve as a "temporary steward" of the SEC and its mission.

In a joint statement, fellow commissioners said that Mr. Roisman provided the agency with "steadfast leadership" and an "unwavering commitment" to its mission, reflected by the numerous SEC actions advanced under his guidance.

Mr. Roisman notified President Joseph R. Biden in December of his intent to resign from the Commission by the end of January 2022. Mr. Roisman's tenure as an SEC Commissioner began in 2018, and he briefly served as Acting Chair from December 2020 until January 2021.

Commentary

Commissioner Roisman departure is a real loss for the SEC. Commissioner Hester M. Peirce is for now left as the only dissenting voice.

Primary Sources

