Corp Fin has made it official—no more courtesy copies.

Even with EDGAR filings, firms often provide "courtesy copies" of registration statements, marked copies of amendments and other materials to the Corp Fin staff to facilitate the review process. In this announcement, Corp Fin has now requested that "paper courtesy copies no longer be sent as a matter of course. Such paper copies should only be furnished at the request of the staff."

