In this episode of the Above Board podcast, Morrison & Foerster partner and host Dave Lynn speaks with Judson Lobdell, San Francisco-based partner and former Assistant U.S. Attorney, about securities class action litigation, which often arises following a significant decline in a company's stock price. Judson provides an overview of the securities class action litigation environment, offers practical guidance on the risk factors that directors and management should consider, and provides tips on preparing for and responding to securities class action lawsuits.

Read more on this topic: A Summary Guide to Securities Class Action Litigation.

