William A. Birdthistle, a professor at the Chicago-Kent College of Law, was appointed to lead the SEC Division of Investment Management. Professor Birdthistle will be responsible for overseeing regulatory policy for investment advisers and investment companies.

Professor Birdthistle succeeds Sarah ten Siethoff, who has been serving as Acting Division Director since Dalia Blass's departure in January 2021.

