SEC Chair Gary Gensler appointed four new members to the executive staff. New appointees will support policy, enforcement and agency operations.

The appointees are as follows:

Corey Frayer (Senior Advisor) - Mr. Frayer will advise Mr. Gensler on policymaking and interagency work relating to the oversight of cryptocurrency and other digital assets. Mr. Frayer previously served as an advisor to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, to the House Financial Services Committee and to several other U.S. Representatives.

Philipp Havenstein (Operations Counsel) - Mr. Havenstein will serve as counsel on matters pertaining to agency administration, operations and management. Mr. Havenstein had served as a senior advisor in the SEC Office of Human Resources and as an associate legal advisor at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Jennifer Songer (Investment Management Counsel) - Ms. Songer will serve as counsel on matters relating to investment companies and their advisors. Ms. Songer previously acted as Branch Chief of the Private Funds Branch in the Division of Investment Management's Rulemaking Office. Prior to that, Ms. Songer worked in the private sector for K&L Gates LLP and Seward & Kissel LLP.

Jorge G. Tenreiro (Enforcement Counsel) - Mr. Tenreiro will advise Mr. Gensler on enforcement actions carried out through the SEC Division of Enforcement. Mr. Tenreiro previously served as a staff attorney in the SEC Regional Office in New York and later acted as Senior Trial Counsel. Prior to that, Mr. Tenreiro was an associate with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP as well as a law clerk to the Honorable Julio M. Fuentes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and the Honorable Allyne R. Ross of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

