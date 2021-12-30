Sidley is pleased to share the December 2021 issue of Sidley Perspectives on M&A and Corporate Governance, a quarterly newsletter designed to keep you current on what we consider to be the most important legal developments involving M&A and corporate governance matters.

ANALYSIS

  • Recent DOJ Criminal and Cyber Fraud Development-Preparing for the Signaled Step-Up
    in Enforcement
  • SEC Dramatically Changes the Rules for Proxy Contests, Adopts Universal Proxy
  • Board Oversight: Key Focus Areas for 2022

JUDICIAL DEVELOPMENTS

  • Delaware Court of Chancery Enforces Advance Notice Bylaw Where Stockholders Failed to
    Supply Required Information
  • Controller's Reliance on a "Sham" Opinion of Counsel to Effect a Take-Private Leads to
    $700M Damages Award
  • In a Rare Move, Delaware Court of Chancery Enjoins Stockholder Meeting
    for Disclosure Violations
  • Delaware Supreme Court Confirms Appraisal Rights May Be Waived Contractually-
    Query What Else May Be

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DEVELOPMENTS

  • ISS and Glass Lewis Release Policy Updates for 2022

SEC DEVELOPMENTS

  • SEC Proposes to Rescind Final Rules Adopted in July 2020 Regulating Proxy Advisors
  • SEC Enforcement Action Targets Inadequate Disclosure of Perks and Stock Pledges

