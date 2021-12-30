Sidley is pleased to share the December 2021 issue of Sidley Perspectives on M&A and Corporate Governance, a quarterly newsletter designed to keep you current on what we consider to be the most important legal developments involving M&A and corporate governance matters.
ANALYSIS
- Recent DOJ Criminal and Cyber Fraud Development-Preparing for
the Signaled Step-Up
in Enforcement
- SEC Dramatically Changes the Rules for Proxy Contests, Adopts Universal Proxy
- Board Oversight: Key Focus Areas for 2022
JUDICIAL DEVELOPMENTS
- Delaware Court of Chancery Enforces Advance Notice Bylaw Where
Stockholders Failed to
Supply Required Information
- Controller's Reliance on a "Sham" Opinion of
Counsel to Effect a Take-Private Leads to
$700M Damages Award
- In a Rare Move, Delaware Court of Chancery Enjoins Stockholder
Meeting
for Disclosure Violations
- Delaware Supreme Court Confirms Appraisal Rights May Be Waived
Contractually-
Query What Else May Be
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DEVELOPMENTS
- ISS and Glass Lewis Release Policy Updates for 2022
SEC DEVELOPMENTS
- SEC Proposes to Rescind Final Rules Adopted in July 2020 Regulating Proxy Advisors
- SEC Enforcement Action Targets Inadequate Disclosure of Perks and Stock Pledges
