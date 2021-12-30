Sidley is pleased to share the December 2021 issue of Sidley Perspectives on M&A and Corporate Governance, a quarterly newsletter designed to keep you current on what we consider to be the most important legal developments involving M&A and corporate governance matters.

ANALYSIS

Recent DOJ Criminal and Cyber Fraud Development-Preparing for the Signaled Step-Up

in Enforcement SEC Dramatically Changes the Rules for Proxy Contests, Adopts Universal Proxy

Board Oversight: Key Focus Areas for 2022

JUDICIAL DEVELOPMENTS

Delaware Court of Chancery Enforces Advance Notice Bylaw Where Stockholders Failed to

Supply Required Information Controller's Reliance on a "Sham" Opinion of Counsel to Effect a Take-Private Leads to

$700M Damages Award In a Rare Move, Delaware Court of Chancery Enjoins Stockholder Meeting

for Disclosure Violations Delaware Supreme Court Confirms Appraisal Rights May Be Waived Contractually-

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DEVELOPMENTS

ISS and Glass Lewis Release Policy Updates for 2022

SEC DEVELOPMENTS

SEC Proposes to Rescind Final Rules Adopted in July 2020 Regulating Proxy Advisors

SEC Enforcement Action Targets Inadequate Disclosure of Perks and Stock Pledges

