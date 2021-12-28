The SEC announced that Consolidated Audit Trail ("CAT") participants withdrew a proposed amendment to implement a revised funding model for the CAT and impose a related fee schedule. The SEC Notice reflects that CAT participants withdrew the proposed amendments on December 8, 2021.
As previously covered, the SEC had extended the time to consider the proposed amendment to the CAT National Market System Plan to December 17, 2021.
Primary Sources
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.