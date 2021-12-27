On December 20, 2021, Commissioner Elad L. Roisman submitted his resignation from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), indicating an intent to step down by end of January 2022. In his statement, Commissioner Roisman expressed gratitude for his time as Commissioner and Acting Chairman of the agency, stating that it has been the "greatest privilege of [his] professional life." Commissioner Roisman has been with the SEC since September 2018, also serving as Acting Chairman for a period of time from 2020-2021.

Commissioner Roisman focused much of his tenure at the SEC on updating and improving the proxy voting process, protecting elder investors, and modernizing the US Treasury markets. With respect to the SEC's policymaking over the past several years, Commissioner Roisman had a reputation for being a consensus builder, often expressing an open mind in his public statements, even when he personally would have preferred a different approach.

Commissioner Roisman did not state his plans for the future. Prior to serving as an SEC Commissioner, he was the Chief Counsel for the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. Prior to that, he served as Counsel to SEC Commissioner Daniel M. Gallagher. Earlier in his career, he was Chief Counsel at NYSE Euronext and also practiced law at the law firm of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP in New York.

See Chair Gensler's brief statement, as well.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.