ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The SEC is proposing changes that would impose additional conditions on 10b5-1 plans. As noted, if adopted, users of the plans would be required to wait 120 days before buying or selling stock under the plans after such plans are set up or modified. There are also other restrictions being proposed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.