United States:
SEC Floats Tougher Rules
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The SEC is proposing changes that would impose additional
conditions on 10b5-1 plans. As noted, if adopted, users of the
plans would be required to wait 120 days before buying or selling
stock under the plans after such plans are set up or modified.
There are also other restrictions being proposed.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Kurtz Opines On Legality Of Synagogue Bylaws
Pryor Cashman LLP
Partners Daniel L. Kurtz and Shveta Kakar represent Rabbi Benjamin Goldschmidt and members of New York City's Park East Synagogue in a complex legal dispute related to the organization's bylaws and financial practices.