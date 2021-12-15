The SEC final rule on filing fee disclosure and payment methods goes into effect on January 31, 2022. Certain provisions of the final rule go into effect on May 31, 2022 to facilitate the transition of smaller filers to the structuring requirements that will apply to filing fees and related information. The amendments were published in the Federal Register.

As previously covered, the final rule (i) requires companies and funds to report filing fee calculation information in "a structured format" in "most fee-bearing forms, schedules and required [filings]," and (ii) provide new Automated Clearing House and debit and credit card payment options for filing fees. The provisions that go into effect in May 2022, include: SEC Rule 202.3a ("Instructions for Filing Fees"), SA Rule 111 ("Payment of Fees"), SEA Rule 0-9 ("Payment of Fees") and ICA Rule 0-8 ("Payment of Fees"). (See Section II.A.6 for transitioning to the final rules.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.