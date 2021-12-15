ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

As previously covered , the final amendments update the forms to:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States

The Corporate Transparency Act: What Does It Mean For Your Small Business Russell, Krafft & Gruber On January 1, 2021, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (the "Defense Bill") was enacted into law. This Defense Bill contained the Corporate Transparency Act (the "Act").

NDAs – Significant Business Tool Or Simply More Paperwork? Davis|Kuelthau In business, many situations require you to share sensitive and confidential information with another individual or company. To ensure the other party respects the confidentiality of this information ...

Another Example Of California Imposing Its Will On Foreign Corporations Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP As has been discussed many times in this space, the California General Corporation law purports to govern foreign corporations in a number of respects. One such provision is...

New York Court Of Appeals Rules That $140 Million Disgorgement Payment To SEC Is Not An Uninsurable ‘Penalty' Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP On Nov. 23, the New York Court of Appeals held in a 6-1 ruling that an investment firm's $140 million disgorgement payment to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was not a "penalt[y]...

Dissolving A Business The Green Law Group The past two years have been dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic in multiple ways. While we have so far avoided a significant economic downturn, some businesses have been severely challenged...