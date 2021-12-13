The MSRB extended the deadline for comments on draft compliance resources related to new issue pricing. The comment deadline was extended from January 4, 2022 to January 19, 2022.

As previously covered, one proposed compliance resource would focus on underwriting activity under MSRB Rule G-17 ("Conduct of Municipal Securities and Municipal Advisory Activities") and supervisory obligations under MSRB Rule G-27 ("Supervision"). The second resource would focus on duty of care obligations under MSRB Rule G-42 ("Duties of Non-Solicitor Municipal Advisors") and non-solicitor municipal advisors' duties under MSRB Rule G-44 ("Supervisory and Compliance Obligations of Municipal Advisors").

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.