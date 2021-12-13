On December 2, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) announced new final rules implementing the submission and disclosure requirements of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the HFCAA) enacted in December 2020. The final rules apply to companies that the SEC identifies as having filed an annual report with an audit report issued by a registered public-accounting firm that is located in a foreign jurisdiction and that the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the PCAOB) is unable to inspect or investigate (such companies, Commission-Identified Issuers). Under PCAOB Rule 6100, the PCAOB must identify any registered public-accounting firm that the PCAOB was unable to inspect or investigate completely because of a position taken by an authority in a foreign jurisdiction (a PCAOB-Identified Firm).1

The final rules require a Commission-Identified Issuer to (1) submit documentation to the SEC verifying that it is not owned or controlled by a governmental entity in the PCAOB-Identified Firm's foreign jurisdiction and (2) provide certain additional annual-report disclosures for itself and any of its consolidated foreign-operating entities if the Commission-Identified Issuer is a "foreign issuer" under Rule 3b-4 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The final rules also provide a mechanism for implementing the HFCAA provisions requiring the delisting and prohibition of trading on national exchanges or over-the-counter markets for registrants that have been identified as Commission-Identified Issuers for three consecutive years and that do not certify that they will use a non-PCAOB Identified Firm. The final rules will be effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Final Rules