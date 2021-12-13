ARTICLE

CFPB finalizes LIBOR transition rule. SEC issues statement on LIBOR transition - key considerations. FinCEN issues hotly anticipated beneficial ownership reporting requirements. FDIC establishes supervisory appeals office. EU-U.S. antitrust authorities launch joint technology competition policy dialogue. MSRB extends comment deadline on draft compliance resources for new issue pricing. CFPB reopens comment period for inquiry into big tech payment platforms. Comment deadline set for FINRA-proposed TRACE reporting and portfolio trade rule amendments. Cadwalader Clients & Friends Memo: Securities Litigation Update: Second Circuit Opines on Pleading Standards and Statutory Standing for Claims Under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Cadwalader Clients & Friends Memo: “Sustainable” Companies Face Increased Pressure to Justify the Sustainability Label Amid Investor Challenges and Demands for Greater Risk Assessment and Disclosure.

