The SEC appointed Ernesto A. Lanza the Acting Director for the Office of Municipal Securities ("OMS"). Mr. Lanza, who most recently served as Senior Counsel to the OMS Director, succeeds Rebecca J. Olsen, who was named Deputy Chief of the Division of Enforcement Public Finance Abuse Unit.

Prior to joining the SEC, Mr. Lanza was in private practice, where he specialized in public finance, disclosure and market structure issues. Earlier, he served as Deputy Executive Director of the MSRB, where he spearheaded a number of policy initiatives, including the institution of the Electronic Municipal Market Access system.

