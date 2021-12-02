ARTICLE

SEC staff issues guidance on "spring-loaded" compensation. NY Fed launches Central Banking Innovation Center. NFA proposes amendments to financial reporting requirements for SEC-registered SDs. OFAC extends authorization of specified transactions involving sanctioned Venezuelan entity. Firm settles NYSE American charges for anticipatory hedging. Comment deadline set for SEC proposal on proxy voting advice.

