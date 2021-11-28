Arnold & Porter's Jane Norberg and Daniel M. Hawke discuss the SEC's Annual Report to Congress on it's Whistleblower Program and highlight the key takeaways:
- Spike in whistleblower tips
- Number of awards paid
- Trends going into 2022
- Global reach and impact
- Current administration's support of whistleblower program and how it impacts companies
