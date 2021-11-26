An SEC proposal to expand the electronic filing requirements under the EDGAR system was published in the Federal Register. Comments on the proposal must be received by December 22, 2021.

As previously covered, the SEC stated that the proposed changes are designed to (i) encourage "efficiency, transparency, and operational resiliency" by modernizing the means by which company information is submitted and disclosed, and (ii) improve the accessibility and searchability of the information.

