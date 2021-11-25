The SEC published in the Federal Register a proposal that would (i) amend existing rules to change the filing of various applications, confidential treatment requests and forms from paper to electronic, and (ii) require structured data reporting from regulated entities. Comments must be submitted by December 20, 2021.

As previously covered, the changes are intended to encourage "efficiency, transparency, and operational resiliency" by modernizing the means by which company information is submitted and disclosed. The SEC stated that the amendments would also improve the accessibility and searchability of the information.

