The proxy rule changes coming into effect after the coming proxy season are thought to have the effect (possibly intended) of making it easier for activists to place their candidates on Boards of Directors. It is thought that the activists will be helped by the stockholders receiving a single proxy for both the Company and the activist candidates.

