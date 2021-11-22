The SEC has increased its focus on cybersecurity risks, and recent actions suggest that management and boards should be paying attention.

In this chapter of our 19th Annual Corporate Governance & Executive Compensation Survey, we discuss the SEC's current approach to cybersecurity disclosure and enforcement, highlighting best practices for boards and management as we anticipate new rules from the SEC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.