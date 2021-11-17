SEC Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw encouraged filers, staff members and the XBRL US member organization to take steps to improve XBRL data quality.

In a speech at the XBRL US Investor Forum, Commissioner Crenshaw emphasized the utility of XBRL data. Since the implementation of the XBRL mandate in 2005, Ms. Crenshaw stated, the market is "fairer" and "more competitive": as stock prices have become more reflective of firm-specific disclosures, firm-quantitative disclosures have increased, and there has been a decrease in earnings smoothing. She added that XBRL data use has also improved investor protections and facilitated capital formation, as companies have used it to lower their cost of capital.

Ms. Crenshaw stated that there is room for improvement in the quality and accuracy of the data, encouraging filers, staff members and XBRL US to step up. The primary responsibility is, according to Ms. Crenshaw, on the filers. She directed filers to:

address any EDGAR validation warnings before submitting filings;

make use of XBRL US's data quality validation rules (a free source that assists in identifying errors);

read XBRL US information on filings that have data quality errors (measured against their validation rules);

use standard tags (only deferring to custom tags when there is no standard tag available);

review staff guidance and regular data quality reminders (recent reminders concern scaling errors on public float data and incorrect period end dates) from the SEC's Office of Structured Disclosure; and

direct any questions to the Office of Structured Disclosure by email.

Ms. Crenshaw said the SEC should also do its part to mitigate these errors by highlighting common errors in its public comment letters and expanding the requirements for auditor assurance. She added that XBRL can deliver greater benefits to both investors and the market by:

including climate change disclosures (see related coverage);

considering potential approaches for providing information about proxy voting by investment funds;

tagging narrative disclosures; and

incorporating the Legal Entity Identifier (or "LEI") into more forms and filings.

Ms. Crenshaw also highlighted information gaps in private markets, trade and order data.

