The SEC named Ahmed Abonamah as its new Director of the Office of Credit Ratings. Mr. Abonamah had served as the Acting Director of the Office of Credit Ratings since October 2020.

Since joining the SEC in 2016, Mr. Abonamah has served in multiple roles within the SEC's Office of Municipal Securities, including as Deputy Director.

