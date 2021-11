The SEC appointed Nicole Creola Kelly as the Chief of the Office of the Whistleblower. Most recently, Ms. Kelly served as Senior Special Counsel in the Office of the General Counsel. Previously, Ms. Kelly served as Counsel to former SEC Chair Mary Jo White and SEC Commissioner Kara M. Stein.

