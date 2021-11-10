Many of us are beginning to think about and plan for the 2022 proxy statement season. The Securities and Exchange Commission has revised guidance which should result in more stockholder proposals appearing in proxy statements on social, environmental and similar issues. No doubt there will be additional changes as well. This is the time to begin familiarizing ourselves with the information we need for the coming proxy season, and we at Mintz are happy to help.

