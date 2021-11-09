The North American Securities Administrators Association ("NASAA") extended its waiver of Investment Adviser Registration Depository ("IARD") system fees on state-registered investment adviser firms in 2022. The IARD is an "internet-based database sponsored by NASAA and the Securities and Exchange Commission that provides investment advisers and their representatives a single source for filing state and federal registrations and notice filings." NASAA also continued its reduced initial set-up and annual system fees, which will remain $15 for investment adviser representatives.

