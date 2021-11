ARTICLE

SEC Commissioner offers cybersecurity to-do list. Institutional investor organizations seek SEC rulemaking on fee reporting by private funds. SEC disapproves CAT LLC's proposed limited liability provisions. Broker-dealer settles Nasdaq charges for deficiencies in market access controls. FinCEN renews geographic targeting order for 12 metropolitan areas. Cadwalader Cabinet Clients & Friends Memo: Securities Litigation Update: Divided Ninth Circuit Permits Direct-Listing Investors to Assert Securities Act Claims, Despite Inability to Differentiate Between Registered and Unregistered Shares.

