At its quarterly Board of Directors meeting, the MSRB reviewed initiatives under the strategic plan for the municipal securities market (see previous coverage here).

The MSRB considered updates on:

outreach to ensure municipal securities advisor principals are qualified with the Series 54 exam by November 30, 2021;

the MSRB request for public comment on amendments to MSRB Rule G-27 ("Supervision");

implementation of new MSRB Form G-32 for filing primary market data;

the Electronic Municipal Market Access website's redesign; and

environmental, social and governance considerations in the municipal market.

